Black Knight: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

Black Knight Inc. (BKI) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $39.7 million.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had profit of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 57 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The provider of data and analytics for the mortgage and finance industries posted revenue of $361.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $347.3 million.

Black Knight shares have decreased slightly more than 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen slightly more than 8% in the last 12 months.

