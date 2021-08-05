National Business

Primo: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla.

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.3 million in its second quarter.

The Tampa, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 17 cents per share.

The maker of soft drinks, juices, teas, flavored water and energy drinks posted revenue of $526.1 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $505.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Primo said it expects revenue in the range of $550 million to $560 million.

Primo shares have increased nearly 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 15% in the last 12 months.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

National Business

Pennsylvania Real Estate: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 05, 2021 4:48 AM

National Business

Salarius: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 05, 2021 4:46 AM

National Business

Xoma: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 05, 2021 4:42 AM

National Business

TreeHouse: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 05, 2021 4:40 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service