Potbelly: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
Potbelly Corp. (PBPB) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.9 million in its second quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents. Losses, adjusted for pretax expenses and asset impairment costs, came to 10 cents per share.
The sandwich restaurant operator posted revenue of $97.5 million in the period.
Potbelly shares have increased 64% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.
