ACI Worldwide: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $6.5 million.

The Naples, Florida-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to 23 cents per share.

The maker of software for electronic payments posted revenue of $301.7 million in the period.

ACI Worldwide expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion.

ACI Worldwide shares have fallen 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 19% in the last 12 months.