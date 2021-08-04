National Business

Trecora: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

SUGAR LAND, Texas

Trecora Resources (TREC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $2.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Sugar Land, Texas-based company said it had net income of 9 cents.

The petrochemical company posted revenue of $68.8 million in the period.

Trecora shares have risen 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $7.77, a rise of 31% in the last 12 months.

