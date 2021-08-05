TriplePoint Venture Growth: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $12 million.

The Menlo Park, California-based company said it had profit of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 30 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $20.3 million in the period.

TriplePoint Venture Growth shares have risen 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $15.65, a climb of 42% in the last 12 months.