Fair Isaac: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Fair Isaac Corp. (FICO) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $151.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of $5.18. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.38 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $338.2 million in the period.

Fair Isaac shares have increased slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $513.02, an increase of 17% in the last 12 months.