Berry Petroleum: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Berry Petroleum Corp. (BRY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $12.9 million in its second quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The independent upstream energy company posted revenue of $99.2 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $109.3 million.

Berry Petroleum shares have risen 61% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $5.91, a rise of 24% in the last 12 months.