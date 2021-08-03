SolarWinds: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SolarWinds Corp. (SWI) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $11.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 44 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The provider of information-technology management software posted revenue of $262 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, SolarWinds expects its per-share earnings to be 27 cents.

SolarWinds shares have climbed 48% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 20% in the last 12 months.