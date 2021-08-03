IAA: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IAA, Inc. (IAA) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $82.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Westchester, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 61 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 69 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $445.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $406.9 million.

IAA shares have declined 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 41% in the last 12 months.