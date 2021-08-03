EnPro: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EnPro Industries Inc. (NPO) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $29.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $1.41. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.56 per share.

The industrial products maker posted revenue of $298.6 million in the period.

EnPro expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.16 to $5.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.08 billion to $1.13 billion.

EnPro shares have increased 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 93% in the last 12 months.