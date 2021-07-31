Illinois Tool Works: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $775 million.

On a per-share basis, the Glenview, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $2.45. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to $2.10 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.07 per share.

The equipment manufacturer for the transportation, power, food and construction industries posted revenue of $3.68 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.57 billion.

Illinois Tool Works expects full-year earnings to be $8.55 to $8.95 per share.

Illinois Tool Works shares have risen 12% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has risen 18%. The stock has climbed 22% in the last 12 months.