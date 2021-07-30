Huntsman: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Huntsman Corp. (HUN) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $156 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had profit of 70 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 86 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $2.02 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.89 billion.

Huntsman shares have risen almost 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 34% in the last 12 months.