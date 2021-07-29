Carpenter: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Carpenter Technology Corp. (CRS) on Thursday reported a loss of $57.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had a loss of $1.18. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 28 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 51 cents per share.

The maker of stainless steels and special alloys posted revenue of $421.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $229.6 million, or $4.76 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.48 billion.

Carpenter shares have risen 31% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 73% in the last 12 months.