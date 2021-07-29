Citrix: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $62.8 million.

The Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company said it had profit of 50 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.24 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.19 per share.

The cloud computing company posted revenue of $812.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Citrix expects its per-share earnings to range from 85 cents to 90 cents. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.37.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $765 million to $775 million for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $831.1 million.

Citrix expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.75 to $4.95 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.25 billion.

Citrix shares have declined 12% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has increased 17%. The stock has declined 17% in the last 12 months.