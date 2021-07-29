Valero Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $162 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Antonio-based company said it had profit of 39 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 48 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The oil refiner posted revenue of $27.75 billion in the period.

Valero Energy shares have climbed 19% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has increased 17%. The stock has climbed 18% in the last 12 months.