CyrusOne: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Dallas, said it had funds from operations of $123.1 million, or $1 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 98 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $7.4 million, or 6 cents per share.

The data center operator posted revenue of $284.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $279.2 million.

CyrusOne expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $3.95 to $4.05 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.16 billion to $1.19 billion.

The company's shares have climbed nearly 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $74.56, a decrease of slightly more than 7% in the last 12 months.