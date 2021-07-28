Silicon Labs: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $19.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 44 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.05 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 93 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $169.5 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $267.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Silicon Labs expects its per-share earnings to range from 10 cents to 20 cents. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.01.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $170 million to $180 million for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $273.9 million.

Silicon Labs shares have increased slightly more than 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 32% in the last 12 months.