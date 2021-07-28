Stepan Co.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Stepan Co. (SCL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $43.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Northfield, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $1.85. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.81 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.84 per share.

The specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $595.5 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $545.4 million.

Stepan Co. shares have declined nearly 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 8.5% in the last 12 months.