NexPoint Residential Trust Inc.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NXRT) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.

The Dallas-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $16.3 million, or 65 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $3.4 million, or 14 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $52.6 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $53 million.

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. expects full-year funds from operations to be $2.68 per share.

The company's shares have climbed 44% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 73% in the last 12 months.