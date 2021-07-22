National Business

Insteel Industries: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNT AIRY, N.C.

Insteel Industries Inc. (IIIN) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $18.4 million.

The Mount Airy, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 94 cents per share.

The maker of steel wire reinforcing for the concrete and construction industry posted revenue of $160.7 million in the period.

Insteel Industries shares have risen 51% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 70% in the last 12 months.

