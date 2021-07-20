United Community Banks: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $70.3 million.

The bank, based in Blairsville, Georgia, said it had earnings of 78 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 79 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $181.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $174.2 million, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $170.3 million.

United Community Banks shares have climbed roughly 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $28.92, an increase of 64% in the last 12 months.