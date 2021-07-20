First Midwest Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (FMBI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $51.1 million.

The bank, based in Chicago, said it had earnings of 41 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, came to 46 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The holding company for First Midwest Bank posted revenue of $200.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $190.6 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $187.1 million.

First Midwest Bancorp shares have risen 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 43% in the last 12 months.