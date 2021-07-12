National Business

Grains mixed, livestock higher.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mixed on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July was unchanged at $6.0775 a bushel; July corn was up 16.50 cents at $6.3825 a bushel; Sep oats gained 11 cents at $3.9950 a bushel; while July soybeans rose 4.75 cents at $14.1350 a bushel.

Beef and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up .28 cent at $1.1940 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose .85 cent at $1.5822 a pound; July lean hogs gained .95 cent at $1.1185 a pound.

  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service