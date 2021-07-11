National Business

Average US price of gas rises 5 cents per gallon to $3.21

The Associated Press

CAMARILLO, Calif.

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline rose a nickel over the past two weeks, to $3.21 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that gas prices will likely hold steady now that crude oil costs have stopped rising.

The price at the pump is 97 cents higher than it was a year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.39 per gallon. The lowest average is in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $2.65 per gallon.

The average price of diesel in the survey taken Friday was $3.30 a gallon, up 3 cents from two weeks earlier.

  Comments  

National Business

Mercer initiative aims to retire medical debt for the poor

July 11, 2021 11:18 AM

Health & Science

Georgia schools invited to apply for tests of lead in water

July 11, 2021 11:18 AM

National Business

Georgia city looks at boosting wages for city employees

July 11, 2021 11:18 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service