Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell $1.17 to $72.20 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for September delivery fell $1.10 to $73.43 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 2 cents to $2.21 a gallon. August heating fell 1 cent to $2.09 a gallon. August natural gas fell 4 cents to $3.60 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $7.90 to $1,802.10 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 4 cents to $26.13 an ounce and September copper rose 7 cents to $4.32 a pound.

The dollar remained unchanged at 110.63 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.1805 from $1.1826.