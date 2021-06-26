German prisoners of war held in South Carolina during WWII

Bob Calhoun, not pictured, remembers driving down this road at what is now the Greenwood County Airport as a teenager, not long after he got his driver's license, seen on May 26, 2021, in Greenwood, S.C. He said the road was adjacent to a German prisoner of war camp that was next to what was then the Coronaca Army Air Field. It was located southeast of the airport runways. (St. Claire Donaghy/The Index-Journal via AP) AP

Bob Calhoun, 85, remembers when a small group of German prisoners of war showed up at his grandparents’ farm, to work, during World War II.

The POWs had been taken to his paternal grandparents’ farm on Calhoun Road East, in Greenwood one fall. They came from a prisoner of war camp that was near what was Coronaca Army Air Field.

“My granddad had a big farm,” Calhoun said. “We lived in the same house with my granddad for a good while. ... It was hard to get anybody to pick cotton during World War II. My granddaddy had the German prisoners come out and pick cotton. He had to pay them. ... I remember them warning us not to go near the prisoners when they were out on the farm. ...My grandmother might have prepared meals for them. She was a big cook and cooked big meals for everybody that was working. It was often several area families working together on our farm.”

Calhoun said he was in grade school at the time.

He said it was fewer than 10 prisoners, accompanied by a guard.

“I picked cotton back in those days and we all had chores to do, like milking cows before school,” Calhoun added. “We raised about everything we ate then. The POW camp was out here next to where the Greenwood County Airport is now.”

Mary Davis, 91, of Greenwood recalls seeing open-air truckloads of German POWs making their way down Reynolds Avenue when she was a girl.

“I think I was around 12 or 13,” Davis said. “My grandfather and grandmother heard that if we could find an American service member in uniform, they could ride with us out to the airport, to the prison camp and that we could ride through and view the prisoners.”

A service member who happened to be home on leave obliged, Davis said.

“He later married my aunt and became my uncle,” Davis said. “He was in Pearl Harbor when it was bombed.”

Davis said they climbed into her grandfather’s Dodge and went to the camp.

“We didn’t stop or get out,” Davis recalled. “We rode through, real slow. There was a big fence, with another fence inside that one, where the prisoners were. (POW) officers who was in that fence were in full dress uniforms. The privates, or whatever, were shining those officers’ boots. ...I do know they worked on the farms here in Greenwood, and I do remember them working on Graham Hawkins’ family dairy farm, when I was a little kid.”

Calhoun, who now lives in Boiling Springs, is a commercial electrician and president of Calhoun McDaniel Electrical Co. in Greenwood.

All that remains now of the former POW camp is a paved road that goes into a wooded area, he said.

“There were buildings and tents,” recalls Calhoun. “When I started driving, at age 14 back in those days, I remember driving past the camp.”

The fact that thousands of WWII prisoners ended up on American soil before the end of the conflict takes many people by surprise.

“Most people are not familiar with this history,” said Fritz Hamer, history curator emeritus at the South Carolina State Museum in Columbia. “I didn’t discover it until I was starting work on the home front and World War II. I came across a few stories and then, a book, back in the 1990s, and there was not very much about South Carolina in there.”

Hamer says what documentation there is points to some 25 camps in South Carolina, with anywhere from a few hundred POWs to 1,000 or more at some of the larger ones in this state.

“In the last half of World War II, POW labor was really significant in agriculture and forestry in the Southeast,” Hamer said. “By the Geneva Convention that the United States and Germany signed in 1929, all prisoners of war were obligated to work for the county in which they were in, if they were enlisted personnel, and they were also supposed to be paid a wage. ...The interesting thing to do would be a comprehensive study in trying to figure out how important their labor was to the war effort. But, they could not be employed in war-related industries, per the Geneva Convention.”

It’s estimated some 370,00 to 400,000 German POWs were brought to the United States by the end of World War II, starting with the surrender of Axis forces in North Africa in May 1943.

Several hundred were detained at a camp in Greenwood County, near what was then Coronaca Air Field, in the area of today’s Greenwood County Airport.

“I’ve interviewed or written to some POWs (who were brought to various camps in the United States) and many say they were glad to be out of the war,” Hamer said. “Many camps had classes after hours and POWs gained the equivalent from a college degree. Others brought skills in carpentry, music, gardening.”

Hamer said there are accounts of POWs escaping from camps and melding into American society.

Coronaca Air Field was a sub-base of Greenville Army Air Field during World War II and both bases were involved in training pilots to fly B-25 bombers.

History instructor Joe H. Camp Jr., who teaches at Cambridge Academy and Lander University, recalls his work in Greenwood years ago on an oral history project for The Museum in Greenwood.

“We interviewed two brothers from the Hawkins family,” Camp said. “That family had a dairy farm on Airport Road. And, the Hawkins brothers’ father leased out some of the POWs. ...During my time at The Museum, I learned prisoners would correspond with families here, thanking them for their kindness.”

Mainland POW camps in the United States were started in the early 1940s after capture of a number of German and Italian prisoners of war following North African and European campaigns, Camp said.

“German prisoners were treated better than African American soldiers,” Camp said.

“They (POWs) ended up here because other countries didn’t have room for them,” Calhoun said.

War industries paid better than farm work. Many people enlisted in military service during World War II, resulting in farmers facing labor shortages.

Yet wartime increased demands for cotton and produce, according to a WWII entry in the South Carolina Encyclopedia. That entry points out agricultural wages in this state more than double between 1939 and 1943.

Farm labor shortages were reduced by employing German prisoners of war on farms and in counties in South Carolina, including Aiken, Greenwood and Marlboro, according to that South Carolina Encyclopedia entry.

POWs were shipped to the United States and were housed in detainee camps that were in rural parts of the South, Southwest, Great Plains and Midwest. At the close of the war, most prisoners were shipped to other places, including abroad.