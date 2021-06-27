SC tax-free weekend launches Aug. 6

On Aug. 6, South Carolina shoppers can buy computers, clothes, school supplies and other items without paying sales tax during the state's annual 72-hour sales tax holiday.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue said the 2021 Tax Free Weekend takes place Friday, Aug. 6, through Sunday, Aug. 8.

The department says eligible items can be purchased online and in-store without paying the state's 6% sales tax and any applicable local taxes during the tax holiday.

Items that are tax-free during the weekend event include: computers, printers, school supplies, clothing and accessories, footwear, and certain bed and bath items. These tax-free items can be new or used and are eligible regardless of price. More information is available via the department's website.

Cloth masks are tax-free during the Sales Tax Holiday since they are considered clothing accessories.

Items that are not tax-free include: digital cameras, smartphones, jewelry, cosmetics, eyewear, and furniture.

Last year, South Carolina shoppers bought more than $18.1 million in tax-free items during the sales tax holiday, the department said.