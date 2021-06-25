National Business

Grains, livestock mixed.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mixed on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July fell 6.50 cents at $6.4075 a bushel; July corn dropped 15.25 cents at $6.42 a bushel; July oats was up 15.75 cents at $3.7675 a bushel; while July soybeans declined 5.25 cents at $13.5525 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was off .13 cent at $1.2212 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose .15 cent at $1.5697 a pound; Jun. lean hogs gained 1.02 cents at 1.0107 a pound.

