Grains, livestock mixed.

Grain futures were mixed on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July was unchanged at $6.59 a bushel; July corn was unchanged at $6.6325 a bushel; July oats was up 6.75 cents at $3.6575 a bushel; while July soybeans fell 31.25 cents at $13.8475 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was off .12 cent at $1.2310 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose .58 cent at $1.5790 a pound; Jun. lean hogs lost 3.87 cents at 1.0530 a pound.