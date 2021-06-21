Man fires shots on moving SEPTA train, jumps onto tracks

A man fired shots on a Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority train early Monday morning, shooting a second man in the abdomen before jumping from the moving train, according to Philadelphia police and SEPTA reports.

SEPTA spokesman Andrew Busch said the body of a man matching the description of the shooter was found on the tracks a short time after the shooting, which took place near the Arrott Transportation Center about 6:15 a.m.

Busch said the investigation is in the early stages, but it appeared the shooter shot a 27-year-old man in the abdomen and arm before he fled to the space between train cars and attempted to jump onto the tracks. Investigators believe the man, whose name was not released, was dragged underneath and hit by the train when he jumped.

The shooting victim was taken to Temple University Hospital, where police reported he was placed in stable condition.

Busch said SEPTA police are reviewing surveillance footage from the train and platform as part of the investigation. He said he was not aware of a motive for the shooting as of early Monday.

Trains on the Market-Frankford Line were temporarily suspended on the far east arm of the route between the Allegheny Station and the Frankford Transportation Center during Monday morning rush hour. But according to the transportation system's Twitter account that reports delays, trains had started running again a little after 10 a.m., boarding from the eastbound platform for both incoming and outgoing trains. The account noted delays are likely to continue.