Brown-Forman B: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Brown-Forman Corporation B (BF.B) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $120 million.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had net income of 25 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $812 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $788.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $903 million, or $1.88 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.46 billion.

Brown-Forman B shares have risen slightly since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has increased 13%. The stock has increased 17% in the last 12 months.