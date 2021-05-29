Water park, golf planned at old Harrah’s Tunica Resort

A shuttered casino in north Mississippi soon will undergo a $140 million transformation that will include hotels, a 200-space RV park, a golf course, a water park and more.

Tunica Hospitality & Entertainment, LLC and Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based Summit Smith Development unveiled plans Wednesday for the new resort in Tunica County that could employ up to 650 people when completed, The Commercial Appeal reported. Harrah's Tunica Resort, which previously operated on the property, closed in 2014.

The project will include the construction of a 20-acre (8 hectare) water park and youth sports complex. Two hotels at the site will be renovated and have more than 1,100 rooms between them. An 18,000-square-foot spa and salon, a 50,000-square-foot convention center and “family fun center” with an arcade will also be added to the sprawling property.

The finished development will also have a 100-acre (40 hectare) private lake, a sporting clay and hunting center, an RV Park, a boardwalk with dining, retail, and entertainment venues, and an 18-hole golf course renovation by architect Rees Jones.

Tom DeMuth, managing director of Summit Smith Development, said more details would be made public soon.

“This property is truly one-of-a-kind, and we believe adding an amazing water park and other family-friendly amenities will enhance our guests' experience and create a destination for all age groups in this region and beyond,” he said in a statement.

Developers hope to complete the first phase of the redevelopment by late summer 2022.

The resort will be managed by Texas-based Aimbridge Hospitality, LLC.