Hibbett: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Hibbett Sports Inc. (HIBB) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $84.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Birmingham, Alabama-based company said it had net income of $5.

The sporting goods retailer posted revenue of $506.9 million in the period.

Hibbett shares have increased 89% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than quadrupled in the last 12 months.