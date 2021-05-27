Hamilton Lane: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Hamilton Lane Inc. (HLNE) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $39.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1. Earnings, adjusted for one-time items, came to 95 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 75 cents per share.

The private-market investment firm posted revenue of $102.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $98 million, or $2.81 per share. Revenue was reported as $341.6 million.

Hamilton Lane shares have risen 20% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 34% in the last 12 months.