Deere: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Deere & Co. (DE) on Friday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $1.79 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Moline, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $5.68.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.44 per share.

The agricultural equipment manufacturer posted revenue of $12.06 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $11 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.38 billion.

Deere shares have risen 32% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has risen 11%. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.