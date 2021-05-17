Retractable Technologies: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $18 million.

The Little Elm, Texas-based company said it had profit of 52 cents per share.

The syringe and medical products maker posted revenue of $50.1 million in the period.

Retractable Technologies shares have fallen 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $9.48, a climb of 86% in the last 12 months.