Boot Barn: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $24.6 million.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had profit of 82 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 75 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The Western apparel and footwear retailer posted revenue of $258.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $229 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $59.4 million, or $2.01 per share. Revenue was reported as $893.5 million.

Boot Barn shares have increased 56% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than tripled in the last 12 months.