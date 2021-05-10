Viatris: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Viatris Inc (VTRS) on Monday reported a first-quarter loss of $1.04 billion, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 86 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and pretax expenses, were 92 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 79 cents per share.

The generic drugmaker posted revenue of $4.43 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.2 billion.

Viatris expects full-year revenue in the range of $17.2 billion to $17.8 billion.

Viatris shares have fallen 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 20% in the last 12 months.