II-VI: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

II-VI Inc. (IIVI) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $81.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Saxonburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 66 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 91 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 88 cents per share.

The Laser and optics manufacturer posted revenue of $783.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $772.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, II-VI expects its per-share earnings to range from 63 cents to 83 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $752 million to $802 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

II-VI shares have declined 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 97% in the last 12 months.