Titan International: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

QUINCY, Ill.

Titan International Inc. (TWI) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $13.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Quincy, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 7 cents per share.

The wheel and tire supplier posted revenue of $403.5 million in the period.

Titan International shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed ninefold in the last 12 months.

