National Business

Investors Title: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

CHAPEL HILL, N.C.

Investors Title Co. (ITIC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $13.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Chapel Hill, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $7.29.

The insurance company posted revenue of $72.1 million in the period.

Investors Title shares have increased 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 36% in the last 12 months.

