National Business

Sabre: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

SOUTHLAKE, Texas

Sabre Corp. (SABR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $260.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Southlake, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 84 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 72 cents per share.

The provider of technology services to the travel industry posted revenue of $327.5 million in the period.

Sabre shares have risen 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

  Comments  

National Business

Sysco: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

May 04, 2021 5:10 AM

National Business

LGI Homes: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

May 04, 2021 4:51 AM

National Business

Neuronetics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

May 04, 2021 4:50 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service