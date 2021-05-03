LoanDepot: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LoanDepot Inc. (LDI) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $44.9 million.

The Foothill Ranch, California-based company said it had profit of 36 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 98 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The lender posted revenue of $1.32 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.02 billion.