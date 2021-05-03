CNA Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CNA Financial Corp. (CNA) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $312 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of $1.14 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 96 cents per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $2.87 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.47 billion.

CNA Financial shares have climbed 20% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 61% in the last 12 months.