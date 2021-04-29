Tree.com: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Tree.com Inc. (TREE) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $19 million.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $1.35. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 18 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 21 cents per share.

The mortgage lending service provider posted revenue of $272.8 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $265.8 million.

Tree.com shares have decreased 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 10% in the last 12 months.