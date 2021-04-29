Integer: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Integer Holdings Corp. (ITGR) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $21.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had profit of 65 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to 97 cents per share.

The medical device outsource manufacturer posted revenue of $290.5 million in the period.

Integer expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.52 to $3.90 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.18 billion to $1.21 billion.

Integer shares have increased 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 36% in the last 12 months.