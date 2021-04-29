Agco: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Agco Corp. (AGCO) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $150.8 million.

The Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had profit of $1.99 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to $2 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.11 per share.

The farm equipment maker posted revenue of $2.38 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.21 billion.

Agco expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.40 to $8.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $10.6 billion to $10.8 billion.

Agco shares have risen 51% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than tripled in the last 12 months.