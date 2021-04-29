Allegiance Bancshares: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Allegiance Bancshares Inc. (ABTX) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $18 million.

The bank, based in Houston, said it had earnings of 89 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $64.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $57.4 million, which met Street forecasts.

Allegiance Bancshares shares have risen 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 58% in the last 12 months.