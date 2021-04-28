National Business

First Citizens: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCA) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $147.3 million.

The bank, based in Raleigh, North Carolina, said it had earnings of $14.53 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $492 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $476.3 million, beating Street forecasts.

First Citizens shares have climbed 54% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

